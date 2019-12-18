Jaiden Francois

Jaiden Francois is a versatile defensive back who appears poised to start his Husker career as a cornerback.

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. 

Jaiden Francois

6-1, 185, CB

Homestead (Fla.) South Dade High School

247Sports composite: 4 stars (No. 283 overall, No. 28 position)

Rivals: 4 stars

ESPN: 4 stars

Other key offers: Miami, Auburn, UCF, Florida State

How he got here: With a good dose of drama. Francois had long been committed to Miami — he actually committed two different times — after a strong junior season in which he had 12 interceptions. Francois was willing to look around, though, and took a visit to Nebraska for the Nov. 16 Wisconsin game. That put a big enough bug in his ear that, even though he visited Miami just before signing day, he picked the Huskers. His signing day event was drama-filled, as Francois postponed his announcement by one hour as he talked on the phone and worked through his decision before returning to the table and unbuttoning a black dress shirt to reveal a Huskers T-shirt.

Our take: Francois is a very nice get for Nebraska. An unexpected one, too, and a credit to coach Travis Fisher’s old-school recruiting talents. Clearly, they work. As a player, Francois could play any secondary position, but Nebraska announced him as a cornerback. He comes up and hits people, he has ball skills like a receiver, and he can help almost immediately on special teams. NU’s secondary is stuffed with talent now, and Francois is part of it.

