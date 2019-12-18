Other key offers: Arizona, Tennessee, Virginia Tech
How he got here: Black did his homework, visiting double-digit programs from at least five different leagues before settling on Nebraska. His prep coach vouched for the NU staff based on his faith-based relationship with NU staffer Ron Brown. So did Black's brother, Tyrese, whom Frost previously recruited to Central Florida. Black officially visited Lincoln for the Ohio State game — he was impressed by the crowd despite a lopsided loss — and committed in mid-October. He finished out his senior year with 77 tackles (16.5 for loss, five sacks) in 13 games as Eagle's Landing won its fifth-straight state title.
Our take: The intangibles are there for Black. He's well-spoken and was the longtime vocal leader of a dominant defense. That pairs well with an explosiveness off the line and a versatility that has Nebraska projecting him as a three-down player anywhere across its three-man front. His game highlights show a high motor and relentless pursuit for someone his size. If he follows a similar track as recent D-line recruits under Frost, he will take the next year to develop and learn the defense before easing into a larger role.
They said it: "I'm used to fans leaving if you start losing. But they actually stayed. It was like, woah, I've never been in an environment like that. That really caught my eye, the fan base." — Marquis Black on his experience visiting for Nebraska's 48-7 loss to Ohio State.
Signee Spotlights: Learn more about each member of the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class
Blaise Gunnerson
Henry Gray
Jordon Riley
Keyshawn Greene
Logan Smothers
Marquis Black
Marvin Scott
Nash Hutmacher
Omar Manning
Tamon Lynum
Turner Corcoran
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.