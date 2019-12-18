Marquis Black

Marquis Black played a key role in leading Eagle's Landing to a fifth-straight state title.

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. 

Marquis Black

6-3, 300, DE

McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy

247Sports composite: 3 stars (No. 809 overall, No. 69 position)

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Arizona, Tennessee, Virginia Tech

How he got here: Black did his homework, visiting double-digit programs from at least five different leagues before settling on Nebraska. His prep coach vouched for the NU staff based on his faith-based relationship with NU staffer Ron Brown. So did Black's brother, Tyrese, whom Frost previously recruited to Central Florida. Black officially visited Lincoln for the Ohio State game — he was impressed by the crowd despite a lopsided loss — and committed in mid-October. He finished out his senior year with 77 tackles (16.5 for loss, five sacks) in 13 games as Eagle's Landing won its fifth-straight state title.

Our take: The intangibles are there for Black. He's well-spoken and was the longtime vocal leader of a dominant defense. That pairs well with an explosiveness off the line and a versatility that has Nebraska projecting him as a three-down player anywhere across its three-man front. His game highlights show a high motor and relentless pursuit for someone his size. If he follows a similar track as recent D-line recruits under Frost, he will take the next year to develop and learn the defense before easing into a larger role.

They said it: "I'm used to fans leaving if you start losing. But they actually stayed. It was like, woah, I've never been in an environment like that. That really caught my eye, the fan base." — Marquis Black on his experience visiting for Nebraska's 48-7 loss to Ohio State.​

