Other key offers: Georgia, Miami, Florida State, Maryland
How he got here: Fleming plays for one of the high school powerhouses in Florida and won another state title just five days before signing day. Fleming, a star in a star program, has been on the radar of NU coaches for nearly two years. He was offered in spring 2018. One month later, he was offered by Miami, attended a camp, and committed to the Hurricanes. He remained in the class for more than a year, including through most of a senior season in which he caught 51 passes for 887 yards and seven touchdowns. But he visited NU on Nov. 16, decommitted from Miami two days later, then proceeded to look at Georgia and Florida State on official visits. Ultimately, on signing day, Fleming joined Northwestern teammate Ronald Delancy at Nebraska. Fleming, by the sheer number of high-profile offers, was one of the most-coveted players in NU’s recruiting class.
Our take: Fleming has the size, speed and no-nonsense playing style of NU’s former wingbacks — the speedy ones of the mid-1990s. On film, Fleming hits the highest gear really, really quickly and can extend that speed for the duration of a route. He seems to understand that speed is his primary asset, too, because he doesn’t spend much time getting fancy after the catch. He catches, he cuts, he runs. There’s a reason he was recruited so heavily by SEC teams, where speed is at an even greater premium. Fleming, if he stays healthy and puts on weight, is the kind of guy who gets mentioned by BTN announcers as a speedster. He’ll help in the return game, too.
