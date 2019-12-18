Tamon Lynum

Tamon Lynum has the skills to be a corner or safety in the Husker secondary.

 ORLANDO SENTINEL

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. 

* * *

Tamon Lynum

6-2, 175, CB

Orlando (Fla.) Evans High School

247Sports composite: 3 stars (No. 1,517 overall, No. 134 position)

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: East Carolina, Kansas, Illinois

How he got here: Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher played and coached at Central Florida. So over the years he developed strong recruiting relationships in the area, especially in Orlando. Lynum, a long, lanky cornerback, could be considered a Fisher special, much like current DB Braxton Clark. Lynum visited over the summer, saw that it compared favorably to his other finalists — East Carolina and Kansas — and picked the Huskers. Lynum, based on his highlight film, appears to have put on some weight since his summer visit but may need a year or two in Nebraska’s weight room and nutrition program.

Our take: A corner/safety hybrid who’s good in press coverage and equally good at getting off receiver blocks to make tackles in the run game. Lynum is a good tackler, too. He doesn’t grab high a lot, instead taking the low, aggressive angle at the legs. His footwork in coverage may leave some to be desired, but his highlight film shows an ability to pass off coverage and break on the ball. Likely a four-game redshirt type in 2020 who has a shot to play more in 2021. Lynum could be a steal in the 2020 class who compares favorably to former Husker Joshua Kalu, who was also long and lean upon his arrival. Kalu had better ball skills, perhaps, but the tackling acumen was the same.

They said it: “It just feels like home. Everybody gets along and everybody loves each other. It’s like a big family.” —  Tamon Lynum on why he picked Nebraska.

