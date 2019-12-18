How he got here: Greene's recruitment was all set — until it wasn't. The standout was committed for nearly 20 months to Florida State, which is only a 30-minute drive from his home. But the Seminoles made a coaching change, prompting Greene to back off his pledge in December during an official visit to Miami. Then, on the last weekend before the early signing period, Nebraska convinced him to visit Lincoln instead of FSU. The Huskers fulfilled Greene's two biggest requirements: a good chance at early playing time and approval from his mother. The diligence of the NU staff also paid off, given that coaches had kept a dialogue with the prospect for more than two years since their time at Central Florida.
Our take: An 11th-hour add the caliber of Greene is a major boost to a linebacker corps that continues to be remade under coach Scott Frost. The prospect has speed, considering he ran a verified 4.49-second 40-yard dash at The Opening camp in Orlando last year. Greene is an established producer too. He logged 147 tackles (nine for loss) as a prep senior along with an interception and blocked field goal. This is an athlete versatile enough to play inside or outside. Greene's flip also continues a pattern of NU coaches keeping their options open with seemingly spoken-for top prospects, including quarterback Adrian Martinez in the 2018 cycle and receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in 2019.
