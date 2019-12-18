How he got here: Another junior college story. Riley is originally from Durham, North Carolina, and started his career as a highly-recruited defensive lineman at North Carolina. Riley played a couple games there in 2017, then announced a transfer in April 2018. He didn’t play anywhere in 2018 before joining the Garden City team in spring 2019. As a starting “3 technique” — head up on the guard, most times — Riley had 26 tackles and two sacks. Nebraska was his lone Power Five scholarship offer. He visited NU on Dec. 7 and committed later in the month. He’s slated to arrive in January for the Huskers.
Our take: The Huskers’ defensive coaches clearly wanted immediate help along the defensive line, and they'll get that with Riley. He certainly looks the part, longer than current NU ends Ben Stille, Deontre Thomas and Casey Rogers, and leaner than Keem Green. Riley’s height would indicate he’s a true 3-4 end who can set the edge and help considerably against the run. Riley really only has two years left so, unlike Green — who redshirted last season — Riley has been brought to NU to play.
They said it: “Jordon is good against the run — he covers up gaps and occupies blockers — but you don’t have to take him off the field on third down because he can rush the passer.” — Garden City defensive line coach Aaron Cheatwood.
