Ronald Delancy

Ronald Delancy intercepts a pass for Miami Northwestern during his senior season.

 CHARLES TRAINOR JR./MIAMI HERALD

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. 

* * *

Ronald Delancy

5-11, 160, DB

Miami (Fla.) Northwestern High School

247Sports composite: 3 stars (No. 1,251 overall, No. 104 position)

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Miami, Louisville, Washington State, UCF, Missouri

How he got here:​​ This seemed like Louisville all the way. Up until Delancy visited Nebraska. The safety received an offer from Louisville in January 2019 and committed less than a month later. But after a Sept. 27 visit to Nebraska, Delancy decommitted on Oct. 2, then announced he’d be going to Nebraska on Oct. 8. Pretty quick turnaround.

Our take: ​​If there’s one thing Nebraska needs, it's depth, and depth at safety can go a long way. Nebraska currently has six scholarship safeties, four of whom are seniors. Delancy joins Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates as underclassmen who will be taught to play safety and corner. With so many seniors, if Delancy doesn’t get in right away, he’ll need to be ready as a redshirt freshman.

Signee Spotlights: Learn more about each member of the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription