Henry Gray

Henry Gray is leaving Miami to play for the Huskers.

 MATIAS J. OCNER/MIAMI HERALD

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. 

Henry Gray

6-0, 175, S

Miami (Fla.) Central High School

247Sports composite: 4 stars (No. 241 overall, No. 24 position)

Rivals: 4 stars

ESPN: 4 stars

Other key offers: Miami, Florida, Penn State, Alabama

How he got here: More from the magic recruiting touch of Travis Fisher, the NU defensive backs coach who successfully convinced one of South Florida’s best defensive backs to leave the area and head up to Nebraska. Gray visited Lincoln in September for the win over Northern Illinois and committed shortly thereafter. A highly-recruited, longtime top target, Gray is the nation’s No. 149 player, according to ESPN.

Our take: Big-time player who chooses to keep a lower profile. Seems to be a better corner than safety, but in coverage he's adept at both press man and zone techniques. Gray knows how to snake his arms in between the ball and a receiver, and uses the right technique against bigger receivers. Gray comes to Nebraska a seasoned defensive back. A lot of Florida guys do, because they’ve been playing their whole life. Multi-year starter potential with Gray, with a chance to play early on special teams. He fits nicely with the rest of the 2020 defensive back class, as Fisher has recruited strong back-to-back classes.

They said it: “Henry's a big, long, fast athlete, and he can play cornerback, safety, anywhere in the secondary.” — Miami Central coach Roland Smith.

