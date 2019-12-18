How he got here: Through consistent, savvy recruiting from the Husker coaching staff. Gunnerson grew up in a Cyclone family and a Cyclone town, and he strongly considered Iowa State, especially as he sat out his junior season recovering from hip surgery. But Nebraska pursued him well with defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, and sold Gunnersonon being a versatile pass rusher in NU’s system. Gunnerson, who’s put on 50 pounds in the last two years, picked the Huskers over the summer and played defensive end, outside linebacker and tight end this season for Carroll Kuemper. He’ll enroll early at NU.
Our take: With an athletic profile similar to that of current Husker Cameron Jurgens, Gunnerson could do a lot of things at Nebraska. He’s headed to defense where he could play end or outside linebacker. Most likely, he’ll be that end who stands up at the line of scrimmage. The physical tools — size, speed, quickness, natural strength — are all there. Gunnerson needs to stay healthy and settle in at one position. In a year or two, Nebraska could very well have a guy who can rotate nicely with Garrett Nelson, a polished, team-first guy who should lead well in the locker room.
They said it: “You really get to appreciate your love for the game and how much you miss it. That blood rush you get when you're on the field those Friday nights." — Gunnerson, on how he felt sitting out for a season after the hip surgery.
