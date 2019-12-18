Marvin Scott

Marvin Scott ran for more than 1,400 yards during his senior season at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida.

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. 

Marvin Scott

5-9, 203, RB

Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek High School

247Sports Composite: 3 stars (No. 743 overall, No. 56 position)

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Georgia Tech, Florida State, Tennessee, South Carolina

How he got here: Nebraska got its foot in the door thanks to the relationship assistant coach Sean Beckton has with Spruce Creek coach Andy Price. Scott officially visited in June and saw a program trending upward. He committed in late August and never faltered despite offers from several ACC and SEC schools. The back followed a strong junior campaign with an even better senior season, rushing for 1,424 yards on 176 carries (8.1 per tote) with 18 touchdowns across nine games in Florida's largest classification.

Our take: Freshman running backs emerge annually on the college scene, and Scott could be the next one at a position where Nebraska has been craving depth. He's already more physically developed than many of his peers — his coach says he can bench 400-plus pounds and do 300 pushups in one setting. A 40-yard-dash time in the 4.5s and a 37-inch vertical also add to the argument Scott could contend for an every-down role in the next couple seasons, even in a league as rugged as the Big Ten. The hangup for backs at Nebraska under Scott Frost has been the time it takes to learn the offense (see: Devine Ozigbo and Dedrick Mills). How quickly can Scott do it?

They said it: “I think he is going to make a big impact and have a really solid college career. They’re getting a guy who can catch the football, break away for long yardage and still run between the tackles. He’s a very well-rounded running back." – Spruce Creek coach Andy Price, to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

