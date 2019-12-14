Kaden Johnson

Kaden Johnson spent time around other Husker recruits during his official visit for the Ohio State game in September.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska's push for playmaking outside linebacker Kaden Johnson continued Saturday with a key in-home visit.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander spent much of the day with the consensus four-star prospect from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Johnson confirmed to The World-Herald. The Huskers have steadily recruited the 6-foot-2, 235-pounder since their initial offer in May, bringing him in for an official visit in September. Outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt stopped by Dec. 1, the first day of the open contact period.

Johnson recorded 51 tackles (17 for loss with six sacks) as his team's "rush" linebacker last fall. Nebraska's 2020 class current stands at 16 commits, and he would be the third-highest rated — behind offensive lineman Turner Corcoran of Lawrence (Kansas) and receiver Xavier Betts of Bellevue West — if he joined. His other finalists include Minnesota and Wisconsin.

NU is also working on two other linebackers who are taking official visits to the school this weekend in Florida four-star player Keyshawn Greene and Hutchinson (Kansas) C.C. prospect Niko Cooper.​ The early signing period opens Wednesday.

Photos: Nebraska's highest-ranked commit from each recruiting class since 2002

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription