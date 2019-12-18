Here's a special treat for Husker fans.

Big Red Today hosted a live two-hour signing day show on Wednesday, sponsored by Nebraska Spine Hospital.

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Mike Sautter, former Husker Adam Carriker broke down the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class, where local standouts are signing and much more.

You can watch the full show at the top of the page, plus check out an interview with Nebraska walk-on Grant Tagge below.

Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/bigred for the latest recruiting news and analysis.

Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class

