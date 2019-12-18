Here's a special treat for Husker fans.
Big Red Today hosted a live two-hour signing day show on Wednesday, sponsored by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Mike Sautter, former Husker Adam Carriker broke down the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class, where local standouts are signing and much more.
You can watch the full show at the top of the page, plus check out an interview with Nebraska walk-on Grant Tagge below.
Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class
Marcus Fleming
Jaiden Francois
Jordon Riley
Jimari Butler
Niko Cooper
Keyshawn Greene
Omar Manning
Eteva Mauga-Clements
Junior Aho
Marquis Black
Ronald Delancy
Henry Gray
Marvin Scott
Sevion Morrison
William Nixon
Blaise Gunnerson
Nash Hutmacher
Alex Conn
Tamon Lynum
Turner Corcoran
Zavier Betts
Logan Smothers
