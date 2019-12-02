Nebraska already has one kicker on scholarship — that's Barret Pickering — but woes on Nebraska's special teams make it possible the Huskers add one or more preferred walk-ons to the 2020 roster. 

On Monday, the Huskers landed a commitment from Iowa Western kicker Chase Contreraz, but they could add more.

Another one with a preferred walk-on offer is Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day kicker Edward Dellinger, who also has walk-on offers from Purdue and Liberty. Dellinger received that Husker walk-on offer in June.

Ranked the nation's No. 80 kicker and a 4.5-star by Chris Sailer's Kicking, Dellinger made 7 of 10 field goals as a senior with a long of 39 yards. Dellinger also said he booted 50 of his 56 kickoffs as touchbacks. Nebraska allowed 45 kickoffs to be returned this season — most in the Big Ten — and its 21.05% touchback rate ranked 112th nationally and 13th in the Big Ten. 

Earlier this fall, NU offered a preferred walk-on offer to the nation's No. 3 kicker, Reis Vernon, who is kicking in the All-American Bowl. Vernon is also looking at Arkansas and Oklahoma State, among other schools. 

Photos: Nebraska football's 2020 in-state walk-on class

The in-state players in the 2020 class who have committed to walk on with the Huskers.

