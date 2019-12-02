Nebraska already has one kicker on scholarship — that's Barret Pickering — but woes on Nebraska's special teams make it possible the Huskers add one or more preferred walk-ons to the 2020 roster.
On Monday, the Huskers landed a commitment from Iowa Western kicker Chase Contreraz, but they could add more.
Another one with a preferred walk-on offer is Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day kicker Edward Dellinger, who also has walk-on offers from Purdue and Liberty. Dellinger received that Husker walk-on offer in June.
Ranked the nation's No. 80 kicker and a 4.5-star by Chris Sailer's Kicking, Dellinger made 7 of 10 field goals as a senior with a long of 39 yards. Dellinger also said he booted 50 of his 56 kickoffs as touchbacks. Nebraska allowed 45 kickoffs to be returned this season — most in the Big Ten — and its 21.05% touchback rate ranked 112th nationally and 13th in the Big Ten.
Earlier this fall, NU offered a preferred walk-on offer to the nation's No. 3 kicker, Reis Vernon, who is kicking in the All-American Bowl. Vernon is also looking at Arkansas and Oklahoma State, among other schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.