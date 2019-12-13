So long as the flight plans don't change, Nebraska coach Scott Frost and assistants should be at Kilgore (Texas) College on Friday for a key visit with Omar Manning, their top receiver target in the 2020 class. 

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Manning — rated the nation's No. 1 junior college receiver — has been at the top of NU's receiver board since the summer, when he took an official visit to Lincoln. Manning has done few interviews since then, but his receivers coach, Peter Hopkins, told The World-Herald Manning wouldn't be signing until February

Then, on Wednesday, Manning told 247Sports he'd be visiting Texas A&M in January. 

"I've been to Nebraska and TCU. Those are the two so far," he told 247Sports. "I'm going to go to A&M in January and then I'll use the other two somewhere. I'm not really sure where yet. I think some more schools might be offering me soon, so maybe those."

Nevertheless, Frost appears to be going in for a visit. NU has a key advantage in its long-term interest in Manning, as A&M just came around to making an offer. The Huskers also have a distinct need for a player like Manning, whose frame and skill set differ from any other receiver on NU's team. The closest comparison would be 2020 recruit Zavier Betts, the Bellevue West star who isn't signing next week and still has to become academically eligible.

As it stands, NU has one receiver for sure signing next week: Waco (Texas) Midway's Will Nixon. The Huskers have continued to pursue two others: Alante Brown from St. Thomas More Prep Academy in rural Connecticut, and Miami Northwestern slot receiver Marcus Fleming

sam.mckewon@owh.com

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

