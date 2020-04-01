Even in the middle of a pandemic, college football recruiting doesn’t stop.
That includes the Big Ten, as league teams have collectively received commitments from 21 recruits since the NCAA announced on March 13 that in-person visits wouldn’t be allowed until at least April 15.
Schools, including Nebraska, have still been recruiting fervently using phone calls and online means like Zoom and social media. A few schools have still recruited strongly during this time. Others are still trying to find their footing.
Here’s the current recruiting scoreboard for the 2021 class, including service rankings and top players committed to each class:
Ohio State
Total commits: 15
Commits since March 13: 5
247Sports composite national/Big Ten rank: 1/1
Rivals: 1/1
The big names: Five-stars DE Jack Sawyer, RB TreVeyon Henderson, QB Kyle McCord
Skinny: OSU keeps rolling along, undeterred by a pandemic. Henderson, one of the nation’s best backs, picked the Buckeyes over Oklahoma and Alabama, among others.
Wisconsin
Total commits: 9
Commits since March 13: 1
247 composite: 7/2
Rivals: 8/2
The big names: Four-stars OT JP Benzschawel and OT Riley Mahlman
Skinny: The Badgers are already loading up on three positions of strength: Running back, inside linebacker and offensive tackle.
Maryland
Total commits: 10
Commits since March 13: 1
247 composite: 9/3
Rivals: 10/3
The big name: Four-star DE Demeioun Robinson
Skinny: The Terrapins hired Mike Locksley because he can recruit. He’s proving his bosses right so far.
Iowa
Total commits: 8
Commits since March 13: 1
247 composite: 11/4
Rivals: 11/4
The big name: Four-star LB Justice Sullivan
Skinny: Six of Iowa’s eight commits are in-state prospects, but Sullivan is an impressive defender from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
Rutgers
Total commits: 9
Commits since March 13: 6
247 composite: 12/5
Rivals: 12/5
The big name: Four-star pass rusher Khayri Banton
Skinny: New/old coach Greg Schiano hasn’t wasted one second since returning to the job that made him famous. The Scarlet Knights are winning in-state recruiting battles they haven’t since Schiano left for the NFL.
Michigan
Total commits: 4
Commits since March 13: 2
247 composite: 17/6
Rivals: 16/6
The big name: Five-star QB JJ McCarthy
Skinny: McCarthy has a game that looks an awful lot like Joe Burrow.
Nebraska
Total commits: 4
Commits since March 13: 1
247 composite: 21/8
Rivals: 20/7
The big name: Four-star LB Randolph Kpai
Skinny: The Huskers have plenty of irons in the fire locally and around the nation. A few more commits in April seems possible, and even likely. Massive offensive guard Henry Lutovsky is underrated.
Minnesota
Total commits: 5
Commits since March 13: 0
247 composite: 20/7
Rivals: 21/8
The big name: Four-star QB Athan Kaliakmanis
Skinny: The Gophers should eventually capitalize on their big 2019 season, but the adjustment can take time if they’re hunting bigger targets.
Penn State
Total commits: 3
Commits since March 13: 1
247 composite: 32/9
Rivals: 27/9
The big name: Four-star OT Landon Tengwall
Skinny: The Nittany Lions got a big win on Tengwall, who picked Penn State over Notre Dame.
Purdue
Total commits: 3
Commits since March 13: 1
247 composite: 42/10
Rivals: 40/10
The big name: Three-star WR Preston Terrell
Skinny: The Boilermakers usually get strong head starts on their recruiting classes under Jeff Brohm, so the shutdown may adversely affect his operation.
Northwestern
Total commits: 3
Commits since March 13: 2
247 composite: 46/11
Rivals: 45/11
The big name: Three-star OT Caleb Tiernan
Skinny: The Wildcats typically fill their class in spring and summer because they already know who will academically qualify. Because Northwestern recruits so specifically for fit, it needs visits it can’t currently use.
Indiana
Total commits: 1
Commits since March 13: 0
247 composite: 58/12
Rivals: 59/12
The big name: Three-star DE Rodney McGraw
Skinny: The Hoosiers typically lose the recruiting battle to Purdue on a regular basis. Does that change after IU's strong 2019 season?
Illinois
Total commits: 1
Commits since March 13: 0
247 composite: 68/13
Rivals: 68/13
The big name: Three-star QB Samari Collier
Skinny: Illinois prefers to play the transfer market pretty heavily, so it should make more of its moves later this spring or in the summer. The Illini only signed 14 players in the 2019 class and 13 in 2020.
Michigan State
Total commits: 0
Commits since March 13: 0
247 composite: Not ranked
Rivals: Not ranked
The big name: None
Skinny: Mark Dantonio’s Feb. 4 retirement, coupled with the coronavirus, leaves the Spartans and new coach Mel Tucker in a close-to-impossible spot. MSU needs preventative measures lifted more than most schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.