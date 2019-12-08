From hunting with a Polar Bear and wrapping up official visits to top fives and a walk-on addition, Sunday was busy in the world of Nebraska football recruiting.
Perhaps the most attention-grabbing moment was from 2020 commit Nash Hutmacher. The 285-pound defensive lineman — nicknamed "Polar Bear" — tweeted a picture of himself with Nebraska coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco after they went pheasant hunting Sunday afternoon from his native South Dakota.
Other Sunday happenings as the Dec. 18 early signing date draws nearer:
» Four prospects wrapped up their official visits to Nebraska. Three are junior-college players: linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements of Diablo Valley (California) and defensive ends Pheldarius Payne of Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) and Jordon Riley of Garden City (Kansas). Prep senior and D-end Jimari Butler of Mobile (Alabama) Murphy also made the trip. Both Payne and Riley tweeted out pictures of themselves trying on Husker uniforms. Payne called his visit "great" in the post.
» Defensive end Josh Griffis from IMG Academy in Florida committed to Louisville. The three-star recruit had Nebraska in his top three and canceled an official to Lincoln before the Iowa game.
» Lakeland (Florida) cornerback Kendall Dennis included the Huskers in his top five along with Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida State and Tennessee. The four-star prospect officially visited for the Wisconsin game.
» Independence (Kansas) C.C. linebacker Jamoi Hodge reopened his recruitment Thursday after pledging to the Huskers a week early. He clarified what happened in a tweet Sunday: "I never decommitted from Nebraska. If you want to be real Nebraska coaches decommitted from me. I didn't have a choice."
» Nebraska coaches spent time with Husker commit Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll Kuemper, Iowa). He later tweeted, "Great in home visit tonight! Can’t wait to make this official and get to work."
