For a kid from the south side of Chicago, a prep school in the middle of a Connecticut forest is a big change.
But Nebraska's newest scholarship offer at receiver, Alante Brown, is glad he took the extra year to develop himself at St. Thomas More in Oakfield, Connecticut after spending high school at Simeon in Chicago.
"It's matured me as a person," said Brown, offered Monday night by the Huskers. "It's made me a better person."
His play at St. Thomas More also landed him on Nebraska's recruiting radar roughly two months ago, he said. At the start of the contact period, he got a visit — in Chicago — from NU offensive coordinator and receivers coach Troy Walters. The offer came not long after.
Now the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Brown has added a mid-week official visit to Nebraska next week in putting together his final five schools. Michigan State and Indiana have already received visits. Maryland, NU and Virginia Tech — in that order — will receive the final three.
Brown said he's being recruited to play a hybrid running back/receiver role for the Huskers, similar to sophomore-to-be Wan'Dale Robinson.
"The coaches liked my playmaking ability," said Brown, who, as the best athlete at Simeon, played quarterback in high school.
Brown won't announce his decision until the final day of the December signing period, Dec. 20, from his home in Chicago.
Nebraska's wide receiver room figures to look vastly different in 2020. Three seniors — Kanawai Noa, Mike Williams and Jaron Woodyard — are gone, and attrition is expected at a position that had little consistency beyond JD Spielman and Robinson, and little health beyond Spielman.
