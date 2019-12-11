Recruiting: Nebraska target Alex Harrison set to announce commitment Thursday

A Nebraska target and two-way lineman will make his college choice Thursday afternoon.
Alex Harrison, a consensus three-star 2020 prospect from Bountiful (Utah) Viewmont is set to announce his college decision at 4 p.m. in a ceremony at his high school. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder has a final five of Nebraska, Oregon, USC, Utah and Utah State.
Harrison spent his first official visit in Lincoln for the Northwestern game, marking the first time he had ever traveled east of his home state. Where the Huskers differ from other suitors, he said, is by giving him the option to play offense or defense.
"I think it's pretty unique," Harrison told The World-Herald in October. "That's why they're a favorite of my group. I've played both ways for four years, so to have the opportunity to go either way is interesting."
Harrison — known by many in the Bountiful community simply as "Big Al" — has been taller than six feet (since sixth grade) longer than he's played offensive line (sophomore year). He didn't start football until around middle school but settled in as a nose tackle and left tackle as he grew bigger and more agile.
NU D-line coach Tony Tuioti has been his primary contact, casting a vision to play at nose. Every other offer, Harrison said at the time, is to play offensive line.
Harrison also officially visited USC and Utah in recent weeks and has unofficially been to Oregon. He's familiar with Utah State as well.
"They like me for O-line, but at the same time I can still hold my own on the front taking up two or three guys," Harrison said. "That's why they liked me there."
Nebraska began Thursday with 15 known commits in its 2020 class, including two offensive linemen and two defensive linemen.
