Another linebacker with Nebraska among his final two schools will make his choice known Monday.
Consensus three-star 'backer Jimari Butler will reveal his decision between the Huskers and TCU at noon Monday, he told The World-Herald on Sunday. The 6-foot-5, 217-pounder took his official visit to TCU this weekend. He did the same with NU on Dec. 7, with head coach Scott Frost flying south to see the Mobile (Alabama) Murphy standout two days later.
Butler returned to football this fall after not having played since middle school, going from no offers to double digits. The former Tennessee commit reportedly ran a 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds at a Nike regional camp last summer and finished his senior campaign with 18-plus sacks.
This is the second straight year Nebraska is going head to head with TCU for an outside linebacker after the Horned Frogs won out on Pittsburg, Kansas, native Dylan Jordan last January.
Other Big Red recruiting notes:
» At least three other prominent Huskers targets and previous official visitors are set to reveal their college destinations when the early signing period begins Wednesday. Safety and Oregon commit Myles Slusher of Broken Arrow (Oklahoma) will announce at 2 p.m. and receiver Alante Brown of St. Thomas Moore (Oakfield, Connecticut) will do so at 8 p.m. from his native Chicago. Miami Northwestern receiver Marcus Fleming is planning to decide that day as well.
» Miami Northwestern won the Florida Class 5A state title Saturday, beating Orlando Jones 34-17. NU defensive back commit Ronald Delancy made three tackles while also punting twice for 71 yards. Fleming, one of the fastest athletes in the state, made a game-high seven catches for 94 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown. Another NU commit won a state crown Friday when Eagles Landing Christian Academy took its fifth straight, topping Wesleyan 33-13. Defensive tackle Marquis Black logged 3.5 tackles, including a 2-yard sack.
