Thomas Fidone

Council Bluffs Lewis Central Iowa tight end Thomas Fidone put Nebraska in his top six schools Monday night. 

 SAM MCKEWON/THE WORLD-HERALD

One of the nation's top tight ends for the 2021 recruiting class, Council Bluffs Lewis Central's Thomas Fidone, put Nebraska in his top six Monday night. 

Fidone, a national top-60 recruit according to Rivals and 247 Sports, had Notre Dame, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State and LSU in his top six as well. 

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has shot up the recruiting charts in the last several months after a standout performance at the All-American Bowl Combine, but Nebraska was one of Fidone's top schools for months before the combine. 

While Fidone can't visit any schools because of a coronavirus-fueled dead period, he can still talk often with coaches over text and the phone. 

