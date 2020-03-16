One of the nation's top tight ends for the 2021 recruiting class, Council Bluffs Lewis Central's Thomas Fidone, put Nebraska in his top six Monday night.
Fidone, a national top-60 recruit according to Rivals and 247 Sports, had Notre Dame, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State and LSU in his top six as well.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has shot up the recruiting charts in the last several months after a standout performance at the All-American Bowl Combine, but Nebraska was one of Fidone's top schools for months before the combine.
While Fidone can't visit any schools because of a coronavirus-fueled dead period, he can still talk often with coaches over text and the phone.
Recruitment still open❗️ #GOTITANS⚔️. @carter_wellz w/ the vid📸 pic.twitter.com/lWd5S9BZXg— Thomas Fidone II ²⁴ (@ThomasFidone) March 16, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.