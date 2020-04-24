Nebraska landed in the top two for Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill receiver Jaylin Noel on Friday. Iowa State is Noel's other finalist.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder caught 42 passes for 769 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns at Park Hill, which frequently turns out college prospects.

Noel is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite, and the No. 11 player in Missouri.

Noel has the versatility to play the R position at Nebraska, a role currently slated for current Huskers Wan'Dale Robinson, Alante Brown and William Nixon. 

