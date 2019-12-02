Nebraska's kicking situation for 2020 gained a little more clarity when Iowa Western's Chase Contreraz announced on Twitter that he accepted a preferred walk-on offer to play for the Huskers.

Contreraz hit 13 of 16 field goals this season for the Reivers with a long make of 47. He hit 40 of 42 extra points as well. Contreraz visited for Nebraska's loss to Iowa. Contreraz played high school football for Missouri Valley High School before Iowa Western.

According to Kohl's Professional Camps, Contreraz also hit a kickoff with 3.9 seconds of hang time at the 2019 Midwest Spring Showcase. 

Contreraz joins a Husker kicking group in considerable flux. Scholarship kicker Barret Pickering can return as a sophomore or junior because 2019 could be counted as a redshirt year. Matt Waldoch, who walked on to the team midseason, will be invited back, as well.

After that, it's unclear who NU's kickers may be. Dylan Jorgensen and Lane McCallum each made field goals last year — McCallum hit the game-winner against Northwestern — but neither was in the regular kicking rotation by season's end. The Huskers have extended several preferred walk-on offers to high school prospects. 

Photos: Nebraska football's 2020 in-state walk-on class

The in-state players in the 2020 class who have committed to walk on with the Huskers.

