JD Martin was likely headed toward an SEC school before a torn ACL suffered before his senior year of high school derailed his recruitment.
Now at East Central Community College in Mississippi, Martin has become one of the nation's top junior college athletes. Nebraska offered a scholarship this week to the 6-foot, 185-pounder who's building back an impressive offer list after a strong freshman season at East Central.
Martin ran for 858 yards at 5.9 yards per pop in nine games last season. He caught nine passes for 77 yards on a team not known for its throwing prowess. His 95.3 rushing yards per game ranked eighth in the NJCAA. Martin led the team in all-purpose yards and scoring, and now has offers from Illinois, NU, Southern Mississippi and others.
He could be a running back or wide receiver for the Huskers, who may be in the market for both depending on how eligibility and injury matters shake out over the next year. At Wetumpka High School near Montgomery, Alabama, Martin played quarterback, amassing 3,374 total yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior. He tore his ACL before his senior year and his recruitment died down. Prior to the tear, schools like Tennessee, Kentucky and Ole Miss were in the mix.
Martin signed with Florida Atlantic in 2019 but eventually matriculated to ECCC. Former FAU coach Lane Kiffin is now at Ole Miss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.