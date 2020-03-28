Weather Alert

...PERIOD OF STRONG SOUTH SOUTHWEST WINDS THROUGH EARLY EVENING... STRONG SOUTHWESTERLY WINDS ARE FOLLOWING AN AREA OF THUNDERSTORMS MOVING THROUGH THE REGION TODAY. WINDS WILL BRIEFLY GUST TO 45 TO 50 MPH FROM NOW UNTIL 5 OR 530 PM THIS EVENING. THE AREA OF STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS IS EXPECTED TO KEEP MOVING EAST NORTHEAST. BEHIND THESE WINDS WILL BE A WIND SHIFT, WITH WINDS FROM THE NORTHWEST. A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF THE AREA THROUGH LATER THIS EVENING. PERSONS TRAVELING IN HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES WILL HAVE DIFFICULTY DRIVING AND HOLDING THE LANE. THIS WILL BE ESPECIALLY TRUE ON EAST WEST ROADS, BUT IS ALSO LIKELY ON NORTH SOUTH ROADWAYS.