Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco continues to make scholarship offers to 2022 quarterbacks and, on Saturday, went to a school familiar with Husker football.
Steve Angeli announced on Twitter he received an offer from NU. Angeli plays for Bergan County (New Jersey) Catholic High School, the alma mater of current Husker running back Rahmir Johnson. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder has offers from all over the nation, including from Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Miami. 247 Sports has Angeli rated as a three-star prospect.
The notable thing about Angeli? He hasn't played a lot of varsity football yet, as he was behind multi-year starter Andrew Boel. He received his offer from Ohio State off of freshman year tape alone. Now, Nebraska.
On Friday, NU offered another 2022 quarterback, Nicco Marchiol.
After one of the best calls I’ve had over the phone with @Coach_Verdu, I am honored to have received an offer from the University of Nebraska 🌽! #GBR @coach_frost @bccoachvito @EQBcoach pic.twitter.com/W0vTQnxy71— Steve Angeli (@SteveAngeli_125) March 28, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.