Nebraska hasn't secured a quarterback for its 2021 recruiting class, but position coach Mario Verduzco is known for working ahead.
He extended his fifth scholarship offer for the 2022 class Friday.
Nicco Marchiol, who played his last two seasons at Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit, announced Friday that NU had offered a scholarship. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore has offers from all over the nation, including Michigan, Mississippi State, Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Georgia.
In two seasons at Regis — the same school that produced Husker tight end Jack Stoll — Marchiol threw 43 touchdowns and for more than 4,000 yards. He announced in early March he is transferring to Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton, alma mater of current Husker Javin Wright.
Marchiol told The World-Herald he plans to visit Nebraska once the NCAA's suspension of in-person recruiting has ended. His older brothers both camped at NU when Mike Riley was the Huskers' coach, so there is some familiarity with the program.
"We will definitely visit," Marchiol said.
Nebraska has previously offered other quarterbacks in the 2022 class: Walker Howard (Lafayette, Louisiana), AJ Duffy (Moreno Valley, California), AJ Bianco (Honolulu, Hawaii) and Anthony Mix (Spanish Fort, Alabama).
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.