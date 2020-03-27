Nebraska hasn't secured a quarterback for its 2021 recruiting class, but position coach Mario Verduzco is known for working ahead.

He extended his fifth scholarship offer for the 2022 class Friday. 

Nicco Marchiol, who played his last two seasons at Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit, announced Friday that NU had offered a scholarship. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore has offers from all over the nation, including Michigan, Mississippi State, Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Georgia.

In two seasons at Regis — the same school that produced Husker tight end Jack Stoll — Marchiol threw 43 touchdowns and for more than 4,000 yards. He announced in early March he is transferring to Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton, alma mater of current Husker Javin Wright. 

Marchiol told The World-Herald he plans to visit Nebraska once the NCAA's suspension of in-person recruiting has ended. His older brothers both camped at NU when Mike Riley was the Huskers' coach, so there is some familiarity with the program. 

"We will definitely visit," Marchiol said. 

Nebraska has previously offered other quarterbacks in the 2022 class: Walker Howard (Lafayette, Louisiana), AJ Duffy (Moreno Valley, California), AJ Bianco (Honolulu, Hawaii) and Anthony Mix (Spanish Fort, Alabama). 

