With a bye week to use for recruiting, Nebraska football made a notable scholarship offer Monday afternoon in East Mississippi Community College defensive end Julius Coates.
Coates, a 6-foot-7, 275-pound Colorado commit, has six sacks and nine tackles for loss this season. He joins several junior college targets — including Independence (Kan.) Community College outside linebacker Dre Butler — Nebraska will be pursuing as it puts the finishing touches on its 2020 recruiting class.
Getting more pass rushers is a top priority for NU, which missed on several juco targets in the last cycle. Although the Huskers had three sacks in the loss to Purdue, its pass rush struggled on the final two drives of the game. The same was true of NU's pass rush against Indiana.
“We need to keep getting guys in here who can do those things,” NU coach Scott Frost said. “And that’s being honest. We’ve got guys playing their butts off. We’ve got a lot of really good players, we’ve got a lot of really good young players who will be good, but we can’t count all the time on having to blitz to generate pressure. Because then, if they recognize it, identify it, pick it up, then you’re even in a worse situation in the back end.”
Very blessed to receive an offer from The University of Nebraska !! ☠️ #GBR pic.twitter.com/b5E6lIXRbj— Julius Coates (@_JuliusCoates3) November 4, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.