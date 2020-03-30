Nebraska, still on the hunt for defensive linemen in the 2021 class, landed in the top six for Anquin Barnes from Montgomery, Alabama.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Barnes is a consensus three-star prospect but has a gaudy list of offers. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee and Georgia join NU in Barnes’ top six.

Nebraska has been aggressive in offering defensive linemen for 2021 but has yet to land one. While NU has 13 scholarship defensive linemen on its roster, seven of them are at least juniors and none of the underclassmen have played significant snaps. 

NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is the point man on the Huskers' recruiting in Alabama. 

