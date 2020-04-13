Nebraska landed among the top schools for a pair of recruits Monday.

Wide receiver Chauncey Magwood from Leesburg, Georgia, included NU in his top six with Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisville, Florida State and South Carolina. Cornerback Keuan Parker from Tulsa, Oklahoma, also put NU in his top six with Baylor, SMU, Michigan State, Kansas and Arkansas.

Magwood, a 6-foot, 185-pound three-star is also teammates at Lee County High School with with another of NU's linebacker targets in the 2021 class. Baron Hopson had Nebraska in his top eight recently. Last month NU also got a commitment from Christopher Paul, who is also a linebacker from Georgia. 

Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton handles recruiting for Nebraska in Georgia. 

Parker, who attends Booker T. Washington High School, is a three-star prospect who had 28 tackles and two interceptions lat season in eight games, according to Maxpreps.

Under coach Scott Frost, NU has made Oklahoma a recruiting priority and recently signed running back Sevion Morrison in the 2020 recruiting class.

