Nebraska landed among the top schools for a pair of recruits Monday.
Wide receiver Chauncey Magwood from Leesburg, Georgia, included NU in his top six with Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisville, Florida State and South Carolina. Cornerback Keuan Parker from Tulsa, Oklahoma, also put NU in his top six with Baylor, SMU, Michigan State, Kansas and Arkansas.
Magwood, a 6-foot, 185-pound three-star is also teammates at Lee County High School with with another of NU's linebacker targets in the 2021 class. Baron Hopson had Nebraska in his top eight recently. Last month NU also got a commitment from Christopher Paul, who is also a linebacker from Georgia.
Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton handles recruiting for Nebraska in Georgia.
Parker, who attends Booker T. Washington High School, is a three-star prospect who had 28 tackles and two interceptions lat season in eight games, according to Maxpreps.
Under coach Scott Frost, NU has made Oklahoma a recruiting priority and recently signed running back Sevion Morrison in the 2020 recruiting class.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
