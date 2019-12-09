...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST TODAY.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. ALSO,
THE WINDS WILL COMBINE WITH PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW TO CAUSE RAPID
REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
FOOTBALL
Recruiting: Huskers make top five for four-star linebacker Keyshawn Greene
Keyshawn Greene, a four-star linebacker from the Florida Panhandle, has Nebraska in his top five and is trying to take an official visit to NU this weekend, he told The World-Herald late Sunday night.
From Wakulla High School south of Tallahassee, Greene has a top five of NU, Auburn, Florida, Central Florida and Miami. He had previously been committed to Florida State, which fired coach Willie Taggart midway through his second season. Greene decommitted last week. FSU now has its new coach, Memphis's Mike Norvell.
Greene received a visit early last week from NU coach Scott Frost and assistants. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder had 147 tackles and nine tackles for loss this season for Wakulla, located in Crawfordville, a relatively small, unincorporated community.
Nebraska has significant interest in bolstering its linebacker position, which currently has two commits — Carroll (Iowa) Kuemper's Blaise Gunnerson and New Mexico Military Institute's Junior Aho. Both are outside linebackers.
The Huskers just hosted Diablo Valley (Calif.) College inside 'backer Eteva Mauga-Clements and Mobile (Alabama) Brophy outside 'backer Jimari Butler, who told Rivals he's down to Nebraska and TCU.
