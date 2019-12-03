Nebraska's recruiting efforts steadily continued Tuesday as coaches moved throughout the country.
Even as the staff works to add to the 15 commitments in the 2020 class, it was making offers to future prospects. That included at least four 2021 players in athlete Simeon Price (Pensacola, Florida), defensive end Tobechi Okoli Kansas City, Missouri), cornerback Kaleb Higgins (Folsom, California) and running back Devin Neal (Lawrence, Kansas).
A 2022 defensive back, Azareyeh Thomas (Niceville, Florida), also reported an offer.
Outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt went to visit 2020 edge rusher
DeVere Levelston, a 6-foot-4, 255-pounder who played this season at Tyler (Texas) Junior College. He has an official visit scheduled to Illinois this weekend. Nebraska was the first Power Five school to offer him in early November.
Head coach Scott Frost and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher were in Orlando late Monday to see NU commit
Tamon Lynum. At the same time, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was in California with coveted four-star defensive back Darion Green-Warren, who officially visited Nebraska for the Wisconsin game.
Also Tuesday, defensive end
Jimari Butler confirmed to The World-Herald he will be officially visiting NU this weekend. The 6-foot-5 three-star prospect from Mobile, Alabama, is committed to Tennessee.
The early signing period begins Dec. 18.
