Elk Grove (California) Monterey Trail High School 2021 running back Prophet Brown on Friday evening announced his top six schools - and Nebraska made the cut.
So did Michigan, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon and Notre Dame. NU is recruiting him for its hybrid back/receiver role.
Last season, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Brown - a four-star according to 247 Sports - was part of one the state's most prolific rushing teams, as Monterey Trail topped 4,000 rushing yards. Brown had 779 yards - averaging 12.2 yards per carry - and 11 touchdowns rushing. He caught 17 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns, and had 342 kick return yards, as well. He averaged 15.3 yards per tote as a sophomore.
NU does not have a running back or Duck player committed for the 2021 class.
Elk Grove, just outside of Sacramento, is the hometown of former NU cornerback Lamar Jackson.
TOP 6🤘🏿⬇️〽️🦆🌽✌🏿☘️ pic.twitter.com/b4jXYHqecN— Prophet Brown🇵🇦 (@ProphetPb) March 27, 2020
