Ryan Held

Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held and the Huskers are pursuing running back Prophet Brown. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Elk Grove (California) Monterey Trail High School 2021 running back Prophet Brown on Friday evening announced his top six schools - and Nebraska made the cut. 

So did Michigan, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon and Notre Dame. NU is recruiting him for its hybrid back/receiver role. 

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Brown - a four-star according to 247 Sports - was part of one the state's most prolific rushing teams, as Monterey Trail topped 4,000 rushing yards. Brown had 779 yards - averaging 12.2 yards per carry - and 11 touchdowns rushing. He caught 17 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns, and had 342 kick return yards, as well. He averaged 15.3 yards per tote as a sophomore. 

NU does not have a running back or Duck player committed for the 2021 class. 

Elk Grove, just outside of Sacramento, is the hometown of former NU cornerback Lamar Jackson. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email