Elk Grove (California) Monterey Trail High School 2021 running back Prophet Brown announced his top six schools Friday evening — and Nebraska made the cut.
So did Michigan, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon and Notre Dame. NU is recruiting him for its hybrid back/receiver role.
Last season, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Brown — a four-star according to 247 Sports — was part of one the state's most prolific rushing teams, as Monterey Trail topped 4,000 rushing yards. Brown had 779 yards as he averaged 12.2 yards per carry and scored 11 rushing touchdowns. He caught 17 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns, and had 342 kick return yards as well. He averaged 15.3 yards per tote as a sophomore.
NU does not have a running back or Duck player committed for the 2021 class.
Elk Grove, just outside of Sacramento, is the hometown of former NU cornerback Lamar Jackson.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
