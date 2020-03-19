Recruiting never stops, and, on Thursday night, Nebraska landed in the top six of another prospect.
Fresno (California) Central East wideout Xavier Worthy announced on Twitter that NU, Oregon, Utah, Michigan, Oregon State and Fresno State were in his top six.
Worthy had a big junior season with 54 catches, 992 yards and 16 touchdowns. He averaged 39 yards per kickoff return As a sophomore, he averaged 23.5 yards per catch.
Nebraska will be on the hunt for receivers in the 2021 class, as only four scholarship receivers participated in the first two spring practices before coronavirus measures suspended the workouts. At most, the Huskers will have nine scholarship receivers on the roster come next season, and that includes JD Spielman — who is currently on a personal break and wasn't going to be a part of spring camp.
