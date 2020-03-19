Recruiting never stops, and, on Thursday night, Nebraska landed in the top six of another prospect. 

Fresno (California) Central East wideout Xavier Worthy announced on Twitter that NU, Oregon, Utah, Michigan, Oregon State and Fresno State were in his top six.

Worthy had a big junior season with 54 catches, 992 yards and 16 touchdowns. He averaged 39 yards per kickoff return  As a sophomore, he averaged 23.5 yards per catch. 

Nebraska will be on the hunt for receivers in the 2021 class, as only four scholarship receivers participated in the first two spring practices before coronavirus measures suspended the workouts. At most, the Huskers will have nine scholarship receivers on the roster come next season, and that includes JD Spielman — who is currently on a personal break and wasn't going to be a part of spring camp. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email