Hopson put NU in his top group over the weekend along with Georgia Tech, Indiana, Duke, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Michigan. The 5-foot-10, 220-pounder is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports Composite, Rivals and ESPN.
Based on social media response, Hopson also knows Paul, who plays in Crisp County. Nebraska has extended its recruiting in Georgia well beyond the Atlanta metro into the southern part of the state, which current Husker tight ends coach Sean Beckton knows well.
Husker running back Dedrick Mills is from Waycross, Georgia — which is just north of Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Further, former Nebraska defensive back Alfonzo Dennard played prep football in Wilcox County, which is just east of Crisp County.
Blessed to be in this position. Thank you to every coach and school who has recruited me. From this point on these 8 schools will be my main focus. Still 100% open .. @Recruit_Editspic.twitter.com/AwXdajOT9j
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
