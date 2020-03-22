Sean Beckton

Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton is the Huskers' top recruiter in the state of Georgia. 

 JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska got one linebacker commit from southern Georgia when Christopher Paul picked the Huskers on Friday. 

Now a linebacker prospect from one county over, Lee County's Baron Hopson, has the Huskers in his top eight, as well. 

Hopson put NU in his top group over the weekend along with Georgia Tech, Indiana, Duke, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Michigan. The 5-foot-10, 220-pounder is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports Composite, Rivals and ESPN. 

Based on social media response, Hopson also knows Paul, who plays in Crisp County. Nebraska has extended its recruiting in Georgia well beyond the Atlanta metro into the southern part of the state, which current Husker tight ends coach Sean Beckton knows well. 

Husker running back Dedrick Mills is from Waycross, Georgia — which is just north of Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Further, former Nebraska defensive back Alfonzo Dennard played prep football in Wilcox County, which is just east of Crisp County.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

