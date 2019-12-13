Nouredin Nouili, a German exchange student who graduated from Norris last year, is transferring to Nebraska and joining the Husker football program as a walk-on.
Nouili announced last week he was leaving Colorado State after one season following the firing of coach Mike Bobo. Nouili started seven games as a true freshman offensive lineman for the Rams this past season.
On Friday, Nouili posted a message on Twitter to signal his move to Nebraska. He included the German phrase "Für immer mein Zuhause," which translates to "Forever my home."
"I have had a lot of time to think about what I am going to do over the next few years and consulted a lot of advice from family and people that have made these decisions at some point in their lives as well," Nouili wrote on Twitter. "So with that being said, I am very excited to announce that I will be attending and playing football for the University of Nebraska."
