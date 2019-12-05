Jamoi Hodge

Jamoi Hodge was committed to Nebraska for a little more than a week.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class took a small hit Thursday.

Independence (Kan.) Community College inside linebacker Jamoi Hodge announced he has decommitted from NU and reopened his recruitment. 

Hodge committed to the Huskers last week on Nov. 26.

When asked by The World-Herald for a reason why he decommitted, Hodge texted, “Ask the coach. I don’t have nothing to say.”

NU is kicking the tires on several other linebacker prospects, including Diablo Valley (Calif.) College's Eteva Mauga, who visits this weekend. 

Nebraska now has 14 recruits committed to its 2020 class.

