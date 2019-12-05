Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class took a small hit Thursday.
Independence (Kan.) Community College inside linebacker Jamoi Hodge announced he has decommitted from NU and reopened his recruitment.
Hodge committed to the Huskers last week on Nov. 26.
When asked by The World-Herald for a reason why he decommitted, Hodge texted, “Ask the coach. I don’t have nothing to say.”
NU is kicking the tires on several other linebacker prospects, including Diablo Valley (Calif.) College's Eteva Mauga, who visits this weekend.
Nebraska now has 14 recruits committed to its 2020 class.
Defensive end Junior Aho, New Mexico Military Institute
Defensive lineman Marquis Black, McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing
Defensive lineman Marquis Black, McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing
Defensive back Ronald Delancy, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
Defensive back Henry Gray, Miami (Fla.) Central
Running back Marvin Scott, Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek
Running back Marvin Scott, Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek
Running back Sevion Morrison, Tulsa (Okla.) Edison Prep
Running back Sevion Morrison, Tulsa (Okla.) Edison Prep
Running back Sevion Morrison, Tulsa (Okla.) Edison Prep
Running back Sevion Morrison, Tulsa (Okla.) Edison Prep
Wide receiver William Nixon, Waco (Texas) Midway
Wide receiver William Nixon, Waco (Texas) Midway
Wide receiver William Nixon, Waco (Texas) Midway
Wide receiver William Nixon, Waco (Texas) Midway
Wide receiver William Nixon, Waco (Texas) Midway
Defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher, Chamberlain (S.D.) High School
Defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher, Chamberlain (S.D.) High School
Defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher, Chamberlain (S.D.) High School
Defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher, Chamberlain (S.D.) High School
Offensive tackle Alex Conn, Derby (Kan.) High School
Cornerback Taymon Lynum, Orlando (Fla.) Evans
Offensive tackle Turner Corcoran, Lawrence (Kan.) Free State
Offensive tackle Turner Corcoran, Lawrence (Kan.) Free State
Offensive tackle Turner Corcoran, Lawrence (Kan.) Free State
Offensive tackle Turner Corcoran, Lawrence (Kan.) Free State
Wide receiver Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Wide receiver Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Wide receiver Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Wide receiver Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Wide receiver Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Wide receiver Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Quarterback Logan Smothers, Athens (Ala.) High School
Quarterback Logan Smothers, Athens (Ala.) High School
Quarterback Logan Smothers, Athens (Ala.) High School
Quarterback Logan Smothers, Athens (Ala.) High School
Quarterback Logan Smothers, Athens (Ala.) High School
Quarterback Logan Smothers, Athens (Ala.) High School
Quarterback Logan Smothers, Athens (Ala.) High School
Quarterback Logan Smothers, Athens (Ala.) High School
“Ask the coach. I don’t have nothing to say.” That defines this kid “To a T”
Sounds like he didn't get his way so bail
“I don’t have nothing to say”. He wrote that. He didn’t speak it. I guess the UNL English department wasn’t to his liking.
Not going to judge the young man, I don't know anything about him or his background? This seems to be what can happen when you enter the junior college ranks for talent. I understand we are looking for guys at positions of need that can play immediately, but most coaches prefer not to utilize JUCO players if they don't have to do so. I get that Ryan Held has a JUCO background and that can be an asset for filling some roster holes with his connections, but I hope this is a very short term foray into this area. I am concerned about the number of JUCO guys we are offering currently. A coaching staff that truly has a "long runway" shouldn't feel the need to be this aggressive with JUCO guys. It's not like we have been overly successful with the JUCO guys we have brought in so far...Honas is really the only guy that has been a consistent contributor in the 2-deep. The rest have played sparingly or are not even a part of the program anymore. Tread carefully here Coach Frost! Starting to feel like the coaches are a little concerned about not only filling out this class, but that they anticipate more attrition from guys currently on the roster as well...I hope I am wrong!
