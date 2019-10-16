Omaha Westside's Grant Tagge is the newest member of Nebraska's 2020 walk-on class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior announced his commitment Wednesday morning.
"Nebraska is home for me," said Tagge, a distant relative of Husker great Jerry Tagge.. "I tried to keep an open mind going into the recruiting process, but with everything going on down there right now, and always working for the opportunity, I couldn't imagine not being a part of it."
He chose walking on at Nebraska over scholarship offers from Northern Illinois, South Dakota State and a handful of regional Division II schools.
"I decided now because I knew this is where I wanna be," Tagge said. "Everything felt right and I was ready for the process to be over. I also wanted to be able to get to know the guys committed right now and do everything we can to go out and do our part to get this going in the right direction. That includes a lot of peer recruiting."
Tagge has 131 total tackles so far this season. He expects to start his Husker career as either an inside or outside linebacker.
"Obviously (strength coach Zach) Duval's development is second to none," Tagge said, "so depending on how that process goes it will guide that."
He is the ninth known walk-on in NU's 2020 class, joining in-state players Eli Simonson (Fremont Bergan), Keegan Menning (Fremont), Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Mason Nieman (Waverly), Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast) and Ashton Hausmann (Norris). Long Snapper Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michigan) is the other walk-on commit.
Homegrown 🌽☠️ #AllN pic.twitter.com/IFAN1RNzbN— Grant Tagge (@GTagge27) October 16, 2019
