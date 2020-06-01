Nebraska football's 2020 class is in search for another, and perhaps final, commit.
Independence (Kan.) Community College cornerback Nadab Joseph, once a four-star prospect out of Miami (Fla.) Noland High School, has graduated from junior college and is eligible to play this season. A source confirmed NU is trying to add Joseph, but several other schools are involved with the 6-foot-2, 193-pounder.
Independence coach Kiyoshi Harris said Monday that Joseph is back in Miami taking two more classes to raise his grade-point average so he can become NCAA-eligible. Nebraska is near the top of his list with Arizona, West Virginia and Illinois also courting Joseph.
"He's a long, tall kid who can run," Harris said. "He's going to make someone a heck of a football player."
Joseph signed with Georgia in the 2018 cycle, ranking as a top-100 player according to Rivals and the No. 175 player in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite. Because he didn't have the grades to get into UGA, he played at Indy and was part of the "Last Chance U" documentary series. He redshirted his first season at Independence and played in five games last season, logging eight tackles. Harris said Joseph got hurt early in the season. Harris then told Joseph to forgo the final three games of the year so he could concentrate on his grades. At the time, Joseph was headed to Alabama before the Crimson Tide decided to move on.
"He's just got to keep growing up off the field," Harris said. "He's not a bad kid, he just needs to take care of business."
Joseph could play corner or safety for the Huskers and would have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He graduated from Independence on May 21.
If he picked NU, he'd capably replace Henry Gray, the 2020 signee who enrolled early, got surgery that kept him out of the coronavirus-shortened spring camp, then announced last week he's leaving NU and entering the transfer portal.
Joseph would become the 24th scholarship signee in the 2020 class, although another player, walk-on Isaac Gifford, has said he'll be put on scholarship in the fall, which would make him the 25th member of the class when that happens.
Joseph, should he pick NU, would likely be the last scholarship addition for the 2020 recruiting class.
Nebraska frequently plays the junior college market after the end of the traditional signing period. The Huskers added junior college defensive end Keem Green last summer. One summer before that, another cornerback, Will Jackson, signed with the Huskers, only to leave months later during camp. When coach Scott Frost and secondary coach Travis Fisher were at Central Florida, they signed during the summer Mike Hughes, who later became a first-round NFL draft pick.
