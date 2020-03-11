Multiple recruits on Wednesday night confirmed that Nebraska football's Junior Day event, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.
Costelli, a four-star prospect from Mission Viejo, California, was expected to be one of the highest-profile recruits at the event. He confirmed to the World-Herald that he wouldn't be visiting Lincoln at this time.
"I just heard today that it got canceled," Costelli said.
Wednesday was the most significant day in the coronavirus saga, as one conference basketball tournament after another — plus the NCAA Tournament — announced it would conduct its events with only immediate family in the arena. The NBA suspended its basketball season. The United States will be suspending all travel from Europe — with Great Britain as an exception — for the next 30 days.
As of Wednesday night, NU's spring game remains on the schedule, even though Ohio State and Michigan have already canceled their events.
