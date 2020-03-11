Scott Frost

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost had planned a big recruiting event Saturday that has now been canceled. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Multiple recruits on Wednesday night confirmed that Nebraska football's Junior Day event, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus. 

Costelli, a four-star prospect from Mission Viejo, California, was expected to be one of the highest-profile recruits at the event. He confirmed to the World-Herald that he wouldn't be visiting Lincoln at this time. 

"I just heard today that it got canceled," Costelli said. 

Wednesday was the most significant day in the coronavirus saga, as one conference basketball tournament after another — plus the NCAA Tournament — announced it would conduct its events with only immediate family in the arena. The NBA suspended its basketball season. The United States will be suspending all travel from Europe — with Great Britain as an exception — for the next 30 days. 

As of Wednesday night, NU's spring game remains on the schedule, even though Ohio State and Michigan have already canceled their events. 

Signee Spotlights: Learn more about each member of the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started