In the afterglow of a busy Junior Day weekend, Nebraska continued investing in future recruiting classes with a flurry of scholarship offers Monday.

At least eight prep football players reported offers from NU coaches. Three were from the same school in Miami (Fla.) at Gulliver Prep in 2021 three-star defensive back Gabe Nealy, 2022 athlete Travious Lathan and 2023 receiver Jalen Brown. All have multiple suitors.

Nebraska also offered a 2021 quarterback, Trent Battle, out of Daphne (Ala.). A three-star prospect, he holds tenders from the likes of Texas A&M and TCU. Another 2021 Florida athlete, Davion Sistrunk of Melbourne Eau Gallie, also reported an offer.

Three more 2022 offers went out as well: receiver Mekhi Miller of Topeka (Kan.), tight end James Kyle of Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy and offensive lineman Spruceton Buddenhagen of Osceola (Iowa) Clarke Community. Nebraska is Buddenhagen's first offer.

Also Monday, NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander visited Palm Bay (Fla.) Bayside, according to a post from the school's Twitter account. The Huskers had already offered unrated 2021 athlete Chase Smith from that program.

Nebraska has made no known new 2020 offers since inking 23 players during the early signing period last month for the 2020 class. It has made 32 total offers since then, spread out among prospects in the next three cycles.

Signee Spotlights: Learn more about each member of the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription