...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A
LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE
POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR
EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE
POWER OUTAGES.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
RECRUITING
Nebraska football adds preferred walk-on kicker Tyler Crawford to 2020 class
Nebraska added another player to its kicking competition for next season.
Tyler Crawford, a kicker and punter from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, announced Sunday afternoon that he would be joining the Huskers as a preferred walk-on. He’s considered a Division I prospect, according to Chris Sailer Kicking, with the service calling him a five-star prospect as the 55th-ranked kicker and 84th-ranked punter in the class of 2020.
Nebraska began communicating with Crawford in December and offered him a roster spot in late January. He also had offers to go to junior college at Northeast Oklahoma A&M, while Oklahoma State extended a preferred walk-on offer Saturday.
In 11 games and 65 kickoffs last fall, Crawford netted 44 touchbacks. He also had 28 punts for an average of 38.1 yards and hit on 42 of 43 extra points. He was 4 of 7 on field goals with a long of 39 yards.
Crawford will have a chance to contribute in any and all of those areas next season.
Nebraska used six kickers and multiple players on kickoffs because of injuries and ineffectiveness. Five other kickers are already on the roster including Barret Pickering, Matt Waldoch, Dylan Jorgensen and Gabe Heins along with Iowa Western All-American Chase Contreraz. NU graduates incumbent punter Isaac Armstrong and has William Przystup and Grant Detlefsen returning at the position.
Nebraska listed 19 walk-ons on its signing day class in mid-December.
