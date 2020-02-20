LINCOLN — Nebraska is adding another walk-on punter to its 2020 roster, as IMG Academy specialist Sami Khawja announced Thursday afternoon he was committing to the Huskers. 

Khawja had a 36.8-yard average — landing six inside the opponents' 20-yard line — during the 2019 season for IMG Academy, a boarding school in Bradenton, Florida, that produced current Husker offensive lineman Broc Bando. 

He's ranked the No. 77 punter in the 2020 class according to Kohl's Specialist Professional Camps. Khawja had a strong performance at the 2020 Senior Challenge held in January, according to Kohl's. 

Khawja this summer joins a Husker roster that will be looking for a punter to replace the departed Isaac Armstrong, who averaged 40.86 gross yards per punt and put 23 of them inside the 20-yard line. Michigan State transfer William Przystup, who handled the majority of NU's kickoffs last season, is presumably the odds-on favorite to assume Armstrong's duties, but Khawja will at least provide some competition in camp. Incoming walk-on kicker Tyler Crawford and Lincoln Southeast walk-on Grant Detlefsen are also listed as punters on NU's roster for the time being. 

Nebraska just hired its special teams analyst, Jonathan Rutledge, on Tuesday. Khawja's recruitment, which began well before Rutledge's addition, was handled by NU recruiting staff Trent Mossbrucker. 

The 2020 Nebraska football schedule

