LINCOLN — An NCAA amendment adopted Wednesday will make football recruiting as it pertains to counting official visits a little easier for programs.

The clock for counting official visits will now begin April 1 instead of Aug. 1, as it had previously been set. The Aug. 1 counter was incongruent with the NCAA’s allowance of early official visits, which started in 2018.

In 2018 and 2019, schools had to carry visits over two different recruiting classes.

Now the 56 official visits programs are allotted can start in April. Schools are allowed to carry over six official visits from the previous cycle. Nebraska should be able to do so, which means it will have 62 official visits at its disposal.

Many programs never get anywhere near 62, much less 56. Nebraska, though, tends to use a healthy number of them because of its remote location and national recruiting profile.

NU was quite successful in the 2020 cycle with landing some of its top prospects — including Omar Manning, Nash Hutmacher, Blaise Gunnerson, Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison — with early official visits.

