One of the biggest pledges for Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class — the big-bodied, red zone receiver NU has lacked for several year — had been keeping his commit to the Huskers under wraps for nearly a month.
Omar Manning — the nation's No. 1-ranked junior college receiver according to 247Sports Composite — told his mom, Tracey, over Thanksgiving, he was headed to Nebraska. NU coaches knew it, too.
And while Manning made the decision official Friday night with a tweet, he had entertained visits elsewhere — even announcing an offer to Texas A&M — and Nebraska coaches were concerned enough to have the Husker boss, Scott Frost, go to Manning's school, Kilgore (Texas) Junior College to get the scoop.
First off I would like to thank God for every opportunity, with him anything is possible! Thank you to all those I consider family! With prayer and guidance.. I will be Committing to The University Of Nebraska‼️🌽 #GBR pic.twitter.com/ZVVFzJH4IY— “𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐁𝐈𝐄” (@TheOmarManning) December 14, 2019
Manning said he still didn't tell Frost, at that moment, he was picking the Huskers. He made the call later after telling more of his family members.
"He was really excited," Manning said.
As well Frost should be. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder averaged 20.8 yards per catch this season at Kilgore and emerged, according to Kilgore wide receivers coach Peter Hopkins, as one of the team's best blockers, too.
Now, Manning will take his talents to NU, where he officially visited over the summer. The impression Nebraska made then — and the Huskers' ability to get their foot in the door first - never left.
“Nebraska is where I think I’ll flourish the best on and off the field," Manning said. "I plan on coming there and making a big, big impact."
He'll graduate from Kilgore in May and arrive in the summer. He'll join a receiver room that hasn't had a player of his size since the departure of Quincy Enunwa in 2013.
Manning said he was primarily recruited by running backs coach Ryan Held — a former JUCO head coach — and Frost himself. Frost talked to the player more, Manning said, than nearly any coach, underlining his importance to the class.
Manning becomes the 16th commit in NU's class and is considered a unanimous four-star prospect.
