Miami-area linebacker Terrence Lewis, ranked as high as the No. 16 prospect in the 2021 class, included Nebraska in his top six schools.  

Lewis also has Florida, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M and Tennessee in his lead group. 

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is a unanimous top-100 prospect, according to all three major recruiting services.

Lewis had 105 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks last season at Miami Northwestern, the same school that produced Husker signees Marcus Fleming and Ronald Delancy.

Lewis has chosen to spend his senior year playing at Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida. 

