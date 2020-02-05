Miami-area linebacker Terrence Lewis, ranked as high as the No. 16 prospect in the 2021 class, included Nebraska in his top six schools.
Lewis also has Florida, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M and Tennessee in his lead group.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is a unanimous top-100 prospect, according to all three major recruiting services.
Lewis had 105 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks last season at Miami Northwestern, the same school that produced Husker signees Marcus Fleming and Ronald Delancy.
Lewis has chosen to spend his senior year playing at Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida.
Nebraska has its foot all the way in the door of Miami Northwestern High School after signing two Bulls — receiver Marcus Fleming and cornerback Ronald Delancy — in the 2020 class.
