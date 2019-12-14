Isaac Gifford

Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford is weighing scholarship offers from Division I schools, including Oregon State and Wyoming. On Saturday, he got a blue shirt offer from Nebraska.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

With signing day approaching Wednesday, the biggest in-state name yet to commit to a school is Isaac Gifford.

On Saturday, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety took an unofficial visit to Nebraska, where he met with coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and linebackers coach Barrett Ruud — and was offered a scholarship in the fall if he were to commit to NU in the coming days.

"Coach Frost called it a blueshirt," the Lincoln Southeast senior said.

A blueshirt means Gifford will be put on scholarship on the first day of fall camp. To be a blueshirt, a player must not take an official visit to the school or host a coach from the school in his home. In essence, that makes the prospect "unrecruited" because he paid for all visits. 

"They were straight forward with me and said they are trying to get a certain amount of wide receivers, defensive ends and middle linebackers in this signing class," Gifford said.

Along with the blueshirt offer from the Huskers, Gifford has scholarship offers from Oregon State, Colorado State, Wyoming, Air Force, Army, New Mexico State, Youngstown State and Northern Iowa. He plans to enroll early and go through spring ball at whatever school he chooses.

"I will sign on Wednesday and will make a decision in the next couple of days," Gifford said.

Gifford finished his senior season with 71 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception. He also has a 38-inch vertical jump.

The Husker staff has told Gifford, whose brother Luke started for the Huskers and is currently a linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, they see him as a strong safety who can cover as well as play linebacker in the box in the nickel and dime situations.

Photos: Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class

Photos: Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription