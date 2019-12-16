Isaac Gifford had options to play football at other schools, but on Monday the 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety announced he has accepted a blueshirt offer from Nebraska.
"Nebraska is home," Gifford said. "Nebraska is still Nebraska, and Nebraska is where I want to be."
A blueshirt means Gifford will be put on scholarship on the first day of fall camp. To be a blueshirt, a player must not take an official visit to the school or host a coach from the school in his home. In essence, that makes the prospect “unrecruited” because he paid for all visits.
It didn't take long for the senior from Lincoln Southeast to commit to Nebraska. Gifford took an unofficial visit to Nebraska on Saturday, which is when he was offered the blueshirt.
"I kind of knew something like that would be coming," Gifford said of the offer. "I wasn't that concerned with the wording, and I know they needed to get some other guys in the fold."
Along with the blueshirt offer from the Huskers, Gifford had scholarship offers from Oregon State, Colorado State, Wyoming, Air Force, Army, New Mexico State, Youngstown State and Northern Iowa. He plans to enroll early and go through spring ball at Nebraska.
Gifford made the All-Nebraska team and finished his senior season with 71 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception. He also has a 38-inch vertical jump.
The Husker staff has told Gifford — whose brother, Luke, was a Husker team captain and is currently a linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys — they see him as a strong safety who can cover as well as play linebacker in the box in nickel and dime situations.
Luke Gifford said he is "super happy" for his little brother.
"At the end of the day this is always where I wanted him to end up," the elder Gifford said. "For him to even have the opportunity to go to Nebraska and be a Blackshirt is pretty cool. Not a lot of guys that have family that can experience the same thing, so I am really happy for him."
Like most older brothers, Luke will be there to deliver some constructive criticism of his own. The biggest piece of advice he has given Isaac is to be ready to compete and have confidence.
"It is obviously where he wanted to be, but he still feels like he has something to prove," Luke said. "It lights a fire in you and he needs to go in there and get to work. You got the opportunity, now to go in there and take care of what you can take care of."
