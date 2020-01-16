...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS
OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF
AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW
COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS
COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD
BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Nebraska will host several visitors from the 2021 class this weekend, including Council Bluffs Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone.
Council Bluffs tight end Thomas Fidone — a four-star prospect according to Rivals and the 247Sports composite — is scheduled to be among three recruits visiting from Iowa. Fidone unofficially visited Nebraska for multiple games this past fall.
The others coming from Iowa are Ankeny receiver Brody Brecht and Davenport Assumption offensive tackle Tyler Maro. Brecht received an offer from NU in September. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Maro has an offer from Louisville but not one from Nebraska yet.
Other visitors include:
» Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic defensive end Derek Wilkins: The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder is expected to grow into a 3-4 defensive end with time. Arizona State, California and Oregon State are among his offers. Wilkins had 54 tackles and seven sacks last season for Santa Margarita Catholic, the alma mater of former Husker Johnny Stanton.
» Bellevue West receiver Keagan Johnson: The son of former Husker Clester Johnson, Keagan had 52 catches for 672 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. He received his Husker scholarship offer after the Thunderbirds won a state title. Johnson also has offers from Iowa and Iowa State, as well as Northern Illinois, which signed Johnson's teammate, Jay Ducker, in December.
» Lawrence (Kan.) High School running back Devin Neal: The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder got an offer from NU in December. Kansas and Kansas State have also offered Neal, who amassed more than 2,000 all-purpose yards — including 1,673 rushing yards — and more than 30 touchdowns as a junior.
