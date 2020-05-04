Heinrich Haarberg

Kearney Catholic's Heinrich Haarberg is the first in-state quarterback in a decade to get a scholarship offer from Nebraska. 

For the first time in years, Nebraska has offered a scholarship to an in-state quarterback. 

Kearney Catholic signal caller Heinrich Haarberg announced on Twitter Monday morning he'd received an offer from NU. He previously had one other Power Five offer from Boston College, plus FBS offers from Buffalo, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Old Dominion, Ohio, UMass and Wyoming. 

NU had wanted to watch Haarberg to throw at one of its camps this summer, but because camps are up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Huskers decided not to wait. Scott Frost delivered the offer over the phone Monday. 

"He just sensed it was time," Haarberg said. "He trusted my film. He wasn't able to see me throw like he wanted to. I understood. Whether he was able to see me throw or not, he wanted to make sure I knew they were interested. It's pretty cool, being from the middle of Nebraska."  

Haarberg said he's going to continue the recruiting process through at least part of the summer. He's also interested in Boston College, which offered him about a month ago. 

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder threw for 1,869 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. He also ran for 458 yards and four touchdowns for the Stars, who also placed Matt Masker on Nebraska's roster as a walk-on quarterback. 

Nebraska hasn't offered an in-state quarterback since Millard South's Bronson Marsh in 2010. Marsh was offered by NU as an athlete and began his career at safety. He transferred to UNK and started two seasons at quarterback there. 

The last in-state signal caller Nebraska offered as a quarterback was Papillion's Allan Everidge, who committed to NU but later flipped to Kansas State after the dismissal of Frank Solich in 2003.  

