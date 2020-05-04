For the first time in years, Nebraska has offered a scholarship to an in-state quarterback.
Kearney Catholic signal caller Heinrich Haarberg announced on Twitter Monday morning he'd received an offer from NU. He previously had one other Power Five offer from Boston College, plus FBS offers from Buffalo, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Old Dominion, Ohio, UMass and Wyoming.
NU had wanted to watch Haarberg to throw at one of its camps this summer, but because camps are up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Huskers decided not to wait. Scott Frost delivered the offer over the phone Monday.
"He just sensed it was time," Haarberg said. "He trusted my film. He wasn't able to see me throw like he wanted to. I understood. Whether he was able to see me throw or not, he wanted to make sure I knew they were interested. It's pretty cool, being from the middle of Nebraska."
Haarberg said he's going to continue the recruiting process through at least part of the summer. He's also interested in Boston College, which offered him about a month ago.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder threw for 1,869 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. He also ran for 458 yards and four touchdowns for the Stars, who also placed Matt Masker on Nebraska's roster as a walk-on quarterback.
Nebraska hasn't offered an in-state quarterback since Millard South's Bronson Marsh in 2010. Marsh was offered by NU as an athlete and began his career at safety. He transferred to UNK and started two seasons at quarterback there.
The last in-state signal caller Nebraska offered as a quarterback was Papillion's Allan Everidge, who committed to NU but later flipped to Kansas State after the dismissal of Frank Solich in 2003.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.