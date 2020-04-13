Nebraska made another top group on Monday when 2021 Pasadena (California) John Muir cornerback Jamier Johnson put the Huskers in his final seven on Twitter.
USC, Ohio State, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon and Texas rounded out Johnson's top seven.
Johnson is a consensus four-star prospect, according to 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. Rivals has Johnson as the No. 249 recruit in the nation, while ESPN ranks him 273rd and the 247 Sports Composite service ranks him 281.
The Huskers have stocked their secondary with 13 scholarship players, seven of whom are freshmen, but will be adding two or three defensive backs, most likely for the 2021 class.
Wow the top seven? That is awesome.
What great strides Frost is making in Lincoln.
